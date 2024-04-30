ADVERTISEMENT

‘Talk To Me’ directors tap Sally Hawkins for new horror, ‘Bring Her Back’

April 30, 2024 04:22 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST

A24 may consider adding the film to its Cannes slate alongside Ari Aster’s Eddington as well as ‘The Smashing Machine’

The Hindu Bureau

‘Talk To Me’ directors Danny and Michael Philippou and Sally Hawkins

A24 is teaming up once again with directors Danny and Michael Philippou, the creative minds behind the 2023’s acclaimed horror film, Talk To Me. Their latest collaboration, Bring Her Back, is set to begin production this summer.

Two-time Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins, best known for her performance in 2017’s Best Picture winner The Shape of Water, has been tapped to star in the film, with plot details kept tightly under wraps.

The movie is being produced by Samantha Jennings and Kristina Ceyton from Causeway Films, known for their work on acclaimed horror films such as The Babadook and The Nightingale.

Although it’s uncertain whether Bring Her Back will feature on A24’s sales slate for Cannes, the studio is carefully considering its lineup, which includes other projects like Ari Aster’s Eddington and the wrestling biopic, The Smashing Machine, starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Pedro Pascal to star in Ari Aster’s ‘Eddington’

The Philippou twins, often recognized by their online moniker RackaRacka, gained prominence for their horror comedy content on YouTube. Their debut feature, Talk To Me, was a Sundance sensation, raking in $92 million worldwide from a modest $4.5 million budget. They are also linked with an upcoming Street Fighter movie, as well as a sequel for Talk To Me.

