‘Talk to Me’ banned in Kuwait over inclusion of trans actor Zoe Terakes

August 07, 2023 03:32 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST

Kuwait has blocked the release of Australian horror film Talk to Me. The country has banned the film due to the identity of one of its actors, Zoe Terakes, who identifies as nonbinary and trans masculine.

Talk to Me has impressed both critics and fans of the genre. Terakes had become Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first transgender actor when she was roped in for the TV series Ironheart, last year.

The likes of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Thor: Love and Thunder, Lightyear, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Eternals and West Side Story had fallen into censor trouble in Kuwait. The country has a strong track record of banning films with LGBTQ scenes or references.