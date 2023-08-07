HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Talk to Me’ banned in Kuwait over inclusion of trans actor Zoe Terakes

Kuwait has a strong history of banning films with LGBTQ scenes or references

August 07, 2023 03:32 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Zoe Terakes in ‘Talk to Me’

Zoe Terakes in ‘Talk to Me’ | Photo Credit: A24/YouTube

Kuwait has blocked the release of Australian horror film Talk to Me. The country has banned the film due to the identity of one of its actors, Zoe Terakes, who identifies as nonbinary and trans masculine.

Talk to Me has impressed both critics and fans of the genre. Terakes had become Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first transgender actor when she was roped in for the TV series Ironheart, last year.

ALSO READ
‘Talk to Me’ movie review: A poignant and unsettling little shocker  

The likes of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Thor: Love and Thunder, Lightyear, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Eternals and West Side Story had fallen into censor trouble in Kuwait. The country has a strong track record of banning films with LGBTQ scenes or references.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.