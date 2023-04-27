ADVERTISEMENT

Taika Waititi’s ‘Next Goal Wins’ trailer shows Michael Fassbender coaching the ‘world’s worst soccer team’

April 27, 2023 05:16 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST

Fassbender plays a down-on-his-luck soccer coach tasked to train the American Samoa team, infamous for their brutal 31-0 FIFA loss in 2001

The Hindu Bureau

Michael Fassbender in a still from ‘Next Goal Wins’ | Photo Credit: SearchlightPictures/YouTube

The trailer of filmmaker Taika Waititi’s upcoming biographical sports comedy-drama Next Goal Wins was released by the makers today. Headlined by Michael Fassbender and Elisabeth Moss, the film is slated for a release in theatres on November 17.

The trailer says that the film tells the winning story of the greatest losing streak in history. Written by Waititi and Ian Morris, it follows the American Samoa soccer team, infamous for their brutal 31-0 FIFA loss in 2001. “With the World Cup Qualifiers approaching, the team hires down-on-his-luck, maverick coach Thomas Rongen (Michael Fassbender) hoping he will turn the world’s worst soccer team around in this heartfelt underdog comedy,” reads the description.

It’s amusing to note that the trailer introduces Waititi as ‘the loser of Best Picture Academy Award for Jojo Rabbit,’ and this is despite the filmmaker winning the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit at the 92nd Academy Awards.

The film also stars Kaimana, a fa’afafine non-binary actor, who is playing Jaiyah Saelua, the first non-binary player to compete in a men’s FIFA World Cup qualifier. Elisabeth Moss, Oscar Kightley, Uli Latukefu, Rachel House, David Fane, Beulah Koale, Chris Alosio, and Will Arnett, Rhys Darby also star in the film. Waititi, as always, will also feature in the film.

Next Goal Wins is produced by Waititi alongside Brett, Jamison, Garrett Basch and Jonathan Cavendish.

