Taika Waititi’s ‘Next Goal Wins’ to release in November

April 13, 2023 02:03 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST

Waititi promises the film to be a departure from his usual style, as he ventures into unfamiliar territory with a sports-themed movie based on a true story

The Hindu Bureau

Poster of ‘Next Goal Wins’ | Photo Credit: Disney

Taika Waititi took Instagram by storm after announcing his upcoming feature film. The multi-talented filmmaker has unveiled a tantalizing poster for Next Goal Wins which has left the fans buzzing with excitement.

Waititi promises the film to be a departure from his usual style, as he ventures into unfamiliar territory with a sports-themed movie based on a true story. In his Instagram post, the acclaimed director said,  “sports film I made about a sport I know nothing about.” But that’s not all. Waititi also claims that  Next Goal Wins is his  least cynical film in which nothing bad happens to anyone” , promising a refreshing departure from the dark themes and biting social commentary that has become his trademark.

The film is set to hit theatres on November 17

