Taika Waititi will helm two Netflix series based on ‘Charlie & The Chocolate Factory’

Filmmaker-writer Taika Waititi is set to direct two animated series based on Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory for Netflix.

Waititi, who won an Academy Award in February for his adapted screenplay, Jojo Rabbit, will also serve as the writer and producer on the animated series.

According to Deadline, the first series will be based on the world of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, while the second will be an original take on the Oompa-Loompa characters from the book.

The Oompa-Loompas are little humans who were preyed upon in Loompaland before Wonka invited them to work at his chocolate factory. They are paid in cocoa beans and love practical jokes and singing songs.

Netflix said the animation series would “retain the quintessential spirit and tone of the original story while building out the world and characters far beyond the pages of the Dahl book for the very first time.”

The series will follow in the footsteps of Gene Wilder’s 1971 portrayal of Willy Wonka and Johnny Depp’s 2005 interpretation.