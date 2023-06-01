Taika Waititi: No one’s going to remember us. What’s the name of the director of ‘Casablanca’?

June 01, 2023 02:54 pm | Updated 02:54 pm IST

Director Taika Waititi, known for helming Thor: Ragnarokand Jojo Rabbit, in a recent interview, opened up about the pressure for filmmakers to leave a legacy and how he isn’t going to give in to that. In an interaction with Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar-winning director pointed out how even Michael Curtiz, the director of Casablanca, often considered one of the greatest films of all time, has been forgotten by many.

“I’m 47. My God, take the pressure off,” Waititi said. “People are so obsessed with likes or leaving behind a legacy, being remembered. Here’s the thing: No one’s going to remember us. What’s the name of the director of Casablanca? Arguably one of the greatest films of all time. No one knows his name. How the f*** do I expect to be remembered? So who cares?”

Waititi, who last helmed Thor: Love and Thunder, is awaiting the release of Next Goal Wins, a biographical sports comedy-drama based on the 2014 documentary of the same name by Mike Brett and Steve Jamison about Dutch-American coach Thomas Rongen’s efforts to lead the American Samoa national football team, considered the weakest football team in the world, to qualification for the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Michael Fassbender will star as Rongen, alongside Elisabeth Moss, Oscar Kightley, Uli Latukefu, Rachel House, Kaimana, David Fane, Beulah Koale, Chris Alosio, Waititi, Will Arnett, and Rhys Darby.

The filmmaker will also be directing a Star Wars instalment set for December 2025 He had earlier directed an episode of The Mandalorian and is also the voice of IG-11, an extremely deadly and efficient bounty hunter droid.

