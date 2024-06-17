Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ gets premiere date

Slice-of-life comedy film Sharmajee Ki Beti will have its exclusive global premiere on Prime Video, the streamer announced on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Presented by Applause Entertainment and produced by Ellipsis Entertainment, the movie is written and directed by Tahira Kashyap Khurrana.

Billed as a light-hearted and heartwarming movie, Sharmajee Ki Beti explores relevant themes of women empowerment and the challenges faced by women.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Through the multi-generational lens of three middle-class women and two teenage girls– all sharing the common surname 'Sharma', the film delves into their unique experiences and struggles," according to the official synopsis.

It stars Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher in the lead, along with Vanshika Taparia, Arista Mehta, Sharib Hashmi and Parvin Dabas.

Manish Menghani, Director of Content Licensing at Prime Video India, said "Sharmajee Ki Beti" is a heartwarming and relatable film that follows the intertwined journeys of three adult women brilliantly played by Tanwar, Dutta and Kher.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The film has a universal appeal and audiences everywhere will connect deeply with these powerful and relatable stories. We are thrilled to collaborate with Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment to exclusively premiere this heartwarming film worldwide on Prime Video on 28 June," Menghani said in a statement.

Sameer Nair, Managing Director of Applause Entertainment, described the film as "our labour of love".

"This film, through Tahira’s directorial lens, transcends mere comedy or drama... The film has a universal theme which we are sure will resonate with audiences in India and beyond borders," Nair said.

Sharmajee Ki Beti combines humour and heartfelt moments, added Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar, Partners, Ellipsis Entertainment.

"We are extremely proud of taking this creative leap of faith with an accomplished new director like Tahira, as has been Ellipsis' ethos. It is an innocent, simply told narrative, which will leave viewers smiling, while also celebrating the resilience and dreams of women across generations."

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.