Tabu makes first appearance in new teaser for ‘Dune: Prophecy’ prequel series

Fans of the Dune franchise were thrilled to finally catch a glimpse of Tabu in the latest teaser for the highly anticipated prequel series Dune: Prophecy.

This series, set 10,000 years before the rise of Paul Atreides, delves into the origins of the Dune universe. It focuses on the Harkonnen sisters, Valya and Tula, portrayed by Emily Watson and Olivia Williams, respectively. These sisters are determined to protect humanity from growing threats while laying the groundwork for the Bene Gesserit, an influential all-female order with remarkable abilities.

Tabu is stepping into the shoes of Sister Francesca, and is described as “Strong, intelligent, and alluring, Sister Francesca leaves a lasting impression in her wake. Once a great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace strains the balance of power in the capital.” Her fleeting appearance in the trailer has generated significant buzz among fans

The new teaser opens with a voiceover from senior Sisters, who are instructing newcomers on the importance of mastering self-control before attempting to influence the Great Houses. They stress the significance of their sway and warn that with greater power comes more adversaries. The Queen is seen cautioning the Emperor about the sisterhood’s growing influence, while the Bene Gesserit remain steadfast in their mission to consolidate their power.

Dune: Prophecy, inspired by the novel Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, also features Jodhi May as Empress Natalya. The series boasts a talented ensemble, including Travis Fimmel, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Aoife Hinds, Chloe Lea, and Faoileann Cunningham.

Diane Ademu-John, the series’ creator and executive producer, was initially set to co-showrun before stepping down in 2022, with Alison Schapker taking over as the sole showrunner and executive producer. The series is directed by Anna Foerster, John Cameron, and Richard J. Lewis, and produced in collaboration with Max and Legendary TV, featuring an impressive lineup of executive producers and co-producers from both the Dune franchise and the Frank Herbert estate.

Set to premiere in November, Dune: Prophecy promises to expand the rich lore of the Dune universe, following the success of Villeneuve’s Dune movies, which have grossed over a billion dollars worldwide.

