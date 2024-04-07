ADVERTISEMENT

Tabu, Kareena and Kriti’s ’Crew’ enters Rs 100 crore club in nine days of release

April 07, 2024 06:09 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST

PTI

Poster announcing ‘Crew’ entering the Rs 100 crore club | Photo Credit: @balajimotionpic/X

Heist comedy Crewhas earned Rs 104.08 crore cumulative worldwide in gross box office collection (GBOC) within nine days of its release, the makers said on Sunday.

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film was released on March 29 and stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon in the lead. It also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma.

Crew grossed Rs 20.07 crore globally on its opening day at the box office and by second Saturday (April 6), the total collection was Rs 94.58 crore. It added Rs 9.5 crore for the ninth day figures.

‘Crew’ movie review: The charming trio of Tabu, Kareena and Kriti keeps this airy caper afloat

Production house Balaji Motion Pictures shared the box office update of the film on its official X page.

