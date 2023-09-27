Taapsee Pannu's production 'Dhak Dhak' to release on October 13

September 27, 2023 12:06 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST

Road trip movie Dhak Dhak, starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza and Sanjhana Sanghi, will hit the screens on October 13.

Backed by Viacom18 Studios and Taapsee Pannu's Outsiders Films, the upcoming film is directed by Tarun Dudeja from a script co-written by Dudeja and Parijat Joshi.

Taapsee shared the release date announcement on social media Wednesday. Dhak Dhak marks Taapsee's second production venture after 2022's Blurr, which was released online on Zee5.