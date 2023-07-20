ADVERTISEMENT

Taapsee Pannu’s next is a high-concept Tamil film titled ‘Alien’

July 20, 2023 01:23 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST

The actor didn’t share many details about the film but clarified that she isn’t playing the role of the alien

The Hindu Bureau

Taapsee Pannu, and the Instagram Story she shared on her handle | Photo Credit: Tejinder Singh Khamka and @taapsee/Instagram

Actor Taapsee Pannu has revealed that she’s currently shooting for a Tamil film called Alien. The actor revealed the same during an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on her Instagram Stories.

Taapsee Pannu: setting a relentless pace

Responding to a fan, Taapsee wrote that “My next Tamil film is called Alien and I am currently shooting it. There isn’t much I can say about it, but it is a high-concept film.” She added that people who enjoyed her 2019 high-concept thriller Game Over will appreciate Alien.

“Just to clarify, guys, I am not playing the role of the Alien. This film marks a new and different experience for me too. I am eagerly looking forward to having you watch it!”

Taapsee was last seen in Tamil in Annabelle Sethupathi, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi. In Hindi, the actor will soon be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?, and Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba.

