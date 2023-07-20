HamberMenu
Taapsee Pannu’s next is a high-concept Tamil film titled ‘Alien’

The actor didn’t share many details about the film but clarified that she isn’t playing the role of the alien

July 20, 2023 01:23 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Taapsee Pannu, and the Instagram Story she shared on her handle

Taapsee Pannu, and the Instagram Story she shared on her handle | Photo Credit: Tejinder Singh Khamka and @taapsee/Instagram

Actor Taapsee Pannu has revealed that she’s currently shooting for a Tamil film called Alien. The actor revealed the same during an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on her Instagram Stories.

Responding to a fan, Taapsee wrote that “My next Tamil film is called Alien and I am currently shooting it. There isn’t much I can say about it, but it is a high-concept film.” She added that people who enjoyed her 2019 high-concept thriller Game Over will appreciate Alien.

“Just to clarify, guys, I am not playing the role of the Alien. This film marks a new and different experience for me too. I am eagerly looking forward to having you watch it!”

Taapsee was last seen in Tamil in Annabelle Sethupathi, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi. In Hindi, the actor will soon be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?, and Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba.

