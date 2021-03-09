Movies

Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Looop Lapeta’ to hit theatres in October

Taapsee Pannu in a still from the film  

Actor Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin-starrer “Looop Lapeta” is set to release theatrically on October 22.

Directed by ad filmmaker Aakash Bhatia, the film is a Hindi adaptation of critically-acclaimed German thriller “Run Lola Run”.

“Looop Lapeta” centres around Savi, played by Pannu, who finds herself in a sticky situation when her boyfriend Satya gets unknowingly trapped in a crisis.

The 33-year-old “Thappad” actor took to Instagram and shared a teaser of the film with the release date.

“A comic-thriller we rarely get! Brace yourself to meet Savi and Satya. ‘Looop Lapeta’ in theatres this October 22, 2021,” Pannu wrote.

“Looop Lapeta” is produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar’s Ellipsis Entertainment and Aayush Maheshwari.

The film was shot in Mumbai and Goa starting from November and wrapped up its schedule last month.

Apart from “Looop Lapeta”, Pannu will also be seen in mystery-thriller “Haseen Dillruba”, scheduled to release on Netflix, sports-drama “Rashmi Rocket”, biopic on Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj, titled “Shabaash Mithu”, and Anurag Kashyap’s “Dobaaraa”.

Recently, the Income Tax Department searched the homes and offices of Pannu and Kashyap as well as his partners who launched the now shuttered production house Phantom Films.

The searches targeting Pannu and Kashyap, known for their outspoken views on a range of issues, was part of a tax evasion probe against Phantom Films.

Comments
Related Articles

New on Disney+ Hotstar in March: ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’, ‘Breeders’, and more

‘Saina’ trailer: Parineeti Chopra stars in inspiring sports saga

Dulquer Salmaan film with Diana Penty titled ‘Salute’

New on Netflix this week: ‘Bombay Begums’, ‘Pagglait’ and more

Singer Armaan Malik tries to explain why ‘Butta Bomma’ went viral

‘Hush Hush’: Amazon Prime announces new series led by an all-women cast and crew

‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ movie review: Daniel Kaluuya leads an incandescent cast in this electrifying drama

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares first picture with new born

PVR to invest ₹ 150 crore to add 30-40 screens next fiscal; eyes 1,000 screens by FY23

Watch | Actor Arya talks about his upcoming movie Teddy

‘Kunjiramayanam’ gave me the confidence to try comedy, says Deepak Parambol

Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on I-T raids

‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ movie review: A bright, bubbly adventure from Disney

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal launch production studio

Netflix India: ‘The objective of Intermediary Rules is to do what is best for consumers and creators’

IFFK Suvarna Chakoram for best film goes to 'This Is Not A Burial, It’s A Resurrection'

‘Capturing Cricket – Steve Waugh in India’ review: Journey of a Waugh photographer

'Anbirkiniyal' movie review: A chilling, efficient remake of 'Helen'

I-T raids on Taapsee, Anurag Kashyap: FM says they were raided in 2013 as well

‘Chaos Walking’ movie review: The sound of a wasted opportunity
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 9, 2021 11:47:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/taapsee-pannus-looop-lapeta-to-hit-theatres-in-october/article34025505.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY