Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey’s ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ gets premiere date

Netflix India has announced the premiere date of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.

A sequel to Hasseen Dillruba, the 2021 romantic thriller fronted by Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey, the new film is directed by Jayprad Desai, with Sunny Kaushal and Jimmy Sheirgill joining the cast.

“Picking up where the first film Haseen Dillruba left off, the story follows Rani Kashyap and Rishabh Saxena as they seek a fresh start in the vibrant city of Agra,” read a press note from Netflix.

“With authorities on their trail and drops of blood marking their path, their quest takes a dramatic turn with the arrival of Sunny Kaushal’s character, Abhimanyu, introducing a fresh layer of intrigue to the drama. The lovers find new enemies with Jimmy Shergill and many more who want to foil their plans of ‘happily ever after’.”

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba will stream on Netflix from August 9.

