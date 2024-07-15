ADVERTISEMENT

Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey’s ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ gets premiere date

Updated - July 15, 2024 12:18 pm IST

Published - July 15, 2024 12:05 pm IST

A sequel to ‘Hasseen Dillruba’ (2021), the new film is directed by Jayprad Desai, with Sunny Kaushal and Jimmy Sheirgill joining the cast

The Hindu Bureau

Taapsee Pannu in ‘Phir Aaye Hasseen Dilruba’ | Photo Credit: Pramod vishwakarma / Netflix

Netflix India has announced the premiere date of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.

ADVERTISEMENT

A sequel to Hasseen Dillruba, the 2021 romantic thriller fronted by Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey, the new film is directed by Jayprad Desai, with Sunny Kaushal and Jimmy Sheirgill joining the cast.

‘Haseen Dillruba’ movie review: A ‘Gone Girl’ gone wrong

“Picking up where the first film Haseen Dillruba left off, the story follows Rani Kashyap and Rishabh Saxena as they seek a fresh start in the vibrant city of Agra,” read a press note from Netflix.

“With authorities on their trail and drops of blood marking their path, their quest takes a dramatic turn with the arrival of Sunny Kaushal’s character, Abhimanyu, introducing a fresh layer of intrigue to the drama. The lovers find new enemies with Jimmy Shergill and many more who want to foil their plans of ‘happily ever after’.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba will stream on Netflix from August 9.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US