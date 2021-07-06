Taapsee Pannu signs Telugu film ‘Mishan Impossible’

Director Swaroop RSJ’s ‘Mishan Impossible’ will see Taapsee Pannu headlining a Telugu film after four years

Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Telugu cinema in the horror film Anando Brahma (2017). Four years later she returns with Mishan Impossible, which will be directed by Swaroop RSJ who made a mark with Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya.

Mishan Impossible will be produced by Matinee Entertainment, who recently produced the Nagarjuna-starrer Wild Dog.

In a photograph shared by the film’s unit, Taapsee looks anxious and engrossed with what she sees on her laptop, her injured right hand in a sling.

Taapsee states, “I am always on the lookout for stories that I would want to see as a viewer. Mishan Impossible is one such film and has an impressive storyline. I want to reaffirm the trust the audience has in me by choosing quality films.”

Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy are producing the film, while N M Pasha is the associate producer. The film’s crew includes cinematographer Deepak Yeragara, music composer Mark K Robin, art director Nagendra and editor Ravi Teja Girijala.