Taapsee Pannu reveals first look of Mithali Raj biopic ‘Shabaash Mithu’  

Shabaash Mithu, starring actor Taapsee Pannu as Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj, will release on February 5, 2021, Viacom18 Studios announced on Wednesday.

The biographical drama film will be directed by Rahul Dholakia, best known for making movies such as Raees, Lamhaa and Parzania.

Taapsee, who most recently featured in Saand Ki Aankh, shared her first look from the film on Twitter.

“I have always been asked who’s your favourite male cricketer but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is. The statement that made every cricket lover pause and introspect that do they love the game or the gender playing it. @M_Raj03 you are a ‘Game Changer’,” Taapsee wrote alongside the film’s poster.

Shabaash Mithu has a script from Priya Aven, who also works as creative director at Viacom 18 Studios.