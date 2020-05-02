Movies

Taapsee Pannu goes live on Instagram on the_hindu

Taapsee Pannu goes live on Instagram

Taapsee Pannu goes live on Instagram  

Tune in at 6 p.m. today

With the strong portrayal of female characters in hits like Baby, Pink, Badla and her most recent outing on the big screen, Thappad, Taapsee Pannu has altered the narrative of the Indian actress.

No stranger to Bollywood, Pannu has also made her mark in Kollywood and the Telugu film industry in films such as Aadukalam, Neevevaro and Saahasam. In today's Instagram Live session with The Hindu's cinema editor, Namrata Joshi, the actor will talk about her favourite female stars in pop culture: be it films, music, theatre or art.

Tune in at 6 p.m. on Saturday on @the_hindu on Instagram.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 2, 2020 6:18:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/taapsee-pannu-goes-live-on-instagram-on-thehindu/article31489610.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY