Taapsee Pannu goes live on Instagram on the_hindu

With the strong portrayal of female characters in hits like Baby, Pink, Badla and her most recent outing on the big screen, Thappad, Taapsee Pannu has altered the narrative of the Indian actress.

No stranger to Bollywood, Pannu has also made her mark in Kollywood and the Telugu film industry in films such as Aadukalam, Neevevaro and Saahasam. In today's Instagram Live session with The Hindu's cinema editor, Namrata Joshi, the actor will talk about her favourite female stars in pop culture: be it films, music, theatre or art.

Tune in at 6 p.m. on Saturday on @the_hindu on Instagram.