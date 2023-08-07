HamberMenu
‘Taali’ trailer: Sushmita Sen set to fight for India’s third gender

Based on the life of Shreegauri Sawant, ‘Taali’ starring Sushmita Sen will stream on Jio Cinema on August 15

August 07, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST

ANI
Sushmita Sen in ‘Taali’

Sushmita Sen in ‘Taali’ | Photo Credit: JioCinema/YouTube

The trailer of Taali starring Sushmita Sen is out. The actor, who plays a transgender activist in the film, dropped the movie’s trailer on social media. Taali will stream on Jio Cinema on August 15.

The trailer sheds light on the trials and tribulations of Shreegauri Sawant’s life, her transformation from Ganesh to Gauri and the discrimination she was subjected to because of that; her journey towards motherhood, and the battle that led to the inclusion and identification of the third gender on every official document in India.

Shreegauri Sawant is a transgender activist from Mumbai. She was one of the petitioners in the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) case of 2013, in connection with which the Supreme Court recognised persons belonging to the transgender community as the third gender.

In an official statement, Sushmita said, “When I was first approached for Taali, in my mind it was an instant yes. However, I took six and a half months to come on-board officially. I knew I wanted to be absolutely prepared, well-read and researched to take up a critical and significant responsibility like this one. Shreegauri Sawant is an admirable human being, I connect with her on so many aspects, and I’m fortunate to have got the opportunity live through her incredible life, through this series.

Created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, the series is directed by National award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, and written by Kshitij Patwardhan. Taali isproduced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar (GSEAMS Production) and Afeefa Nadiadwala.

Apart from this project, Sushmita will also be seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s Aarya Season 3.

