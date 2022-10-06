'Taali': Sushmita Sen to play transgender activist Gauri Sawant in new series; first look out

The biographical drama series is created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar

PTI
October 06, 2022 14:05 IST

First look of Susmita Sen from the series | Photo Credit: sushmitasen47/Instagram

Bollywood star Sushmita Sen on Thursday unveiled her first look from an upcoming web series, featuring her as transgender activist Gauri Sawant.

Titled Taali, the biographical drama series is created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar. It hails from the production banner Viacom18.

Sushmita, who made her digital debut with the critically-acclaimed show Aarya, posted her first-look from the series on Instagram.

Sushmita said the series will chronicle the trangender activist's "story of struggle, resilience, and indomitable power".

"Nothing makes me more proud and grateful than to bring this journey that has been rife with challenges, only to witness a revolution! This one is special for reasons multifold, and I’m really excited to associate with Viacom18 for this one. This is just the beginning, stay tuned for what’s in store," the former Miss Universe said in a statement.

Gauri Sawant was one of the petitioners of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) which was filed in 2013, in which the Supreme Court recognized transgender as the third gender with a final verdict in 2014.

Taali will shed light on the momentous life of Gauri -- from her childhood, her transition, and to her contribution to revolutionize the transgender movement in India.

Directed by National award-winning filmmaker Ravi Jadhav, the series is produced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar and Afeefa Nadiadwala.

