‘Tár’ and ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ win big at London Critics’ Circle film awards

February 06, 2023 12:16 pm | Updated 12:16 pm IST

The Cate Blanchett starrer bagged three awards while Martin McDonagh’s dark-comedy dominated the acting categories and won a total of five awards

The Hindu Bureau

Colin Farrell in a scene from “The Banshees of Inisherin.” | Photo Credit: Searchlight Pictures

Classic musical drama Tár and Martin McDonagh’s dark-comedy The Banshees of Inisherinwon multiple accolades at the London Critics’ Circle film awards. The Banshees of Inisherin dominated the acting categories while Tár won the film of the year award. Directed by Todd Field and featuring Cate Blanchett, the Academy Award-nominated film chronicles the life of Lydia Tár, a renowned music composer suffering from cancer.

In The Banshees of Inisherin, through the story about two friends, Martin McDonagh tells a tale of an everyman who has to wrestle with the idea of being forgotten while continuing to dredge through life and grapple with innumerable absurdities that govern it.

Charlotte Wells’ debut Aftersunfeaturing Academy Award nominee Paul Mescal, won its share of awards including the ‘Breakthrough British/Irish film-maker’.

ALSO READ
Charlotte Wells, Paul Mescal discuss ‘Aftersun’ and its broader themes of reflection and memory

Here’s a full list of the winners:

Here's a full list of the winners:
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Film of the year: Tár

Foreign-language film of the year (tie): Decision to Leave/The Quiet Girl

Documentary of the year: All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

British/Irish film of the year: The Banshees of Inisherin

Director of the year: Todd Field, Tár

Screenwriter of the year: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Actress of the year: Cate Blanchett, Tár

Actor of the year: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Supporting actress of the year: Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Supporting actor of the year: Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

British/Irish actress of the year for body of work: Florence Pugh, Don’t Worry Darling, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, The Wonder

British/Irish actor of the year for body of work Bill Nighy, Living

Breakthrough British/Irish film-maker: Charlotte Wells, Aftersun

Young British/Irish performer: Frankie Corio, Aftersun

British/Irish short film of the year: A Fox in the Night

Technical achievement award: Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio (animation)

Dilys Powell award for excellence in film: Michelle Yeoh

