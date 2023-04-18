ADVERTISEMENT

Sylvester Stallone to headline ‘Never Too Old to Die’ for Amazon Studios

April 18, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - Los Angeles

The movie is about a mysterious murder within a retirement home for spies that sparks a Cold War hero’s personal mission to find the assassin living among them

PTI

Hollywood veteran Sylvester Stallone is set to star in an upcoming action comedy from Amazon Studios.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, the studio has acquired Brian Otting’s script Never Too Old to Die.

The movie is about a mysterious murder within a retirement home for spies that sparks a Cold War hero’s personal mission to find the assassin living among them.

Stallone will also produce the film with Braden Aftergood for Balboa Productions.

Never Too Old to Die will be the first project falling under Stallone and Balboa’s multi-year, first-look deal with Amazon Studios.

