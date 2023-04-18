HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sylvester Stallone to headline ‘Never Too Old to Die’ for Amazon Studios

The movie is about a mysterious murder within a retirement home for spies that sparks a Cold War hero’s personal mission to find the assassin living among them

April 18, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - Los Angeles

PTI
Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone | Photo Credit: Reuters

Hollywood veteran Sylvester Stallone is set to star in an upcoming action comedy from Amazon Studios.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, the studio has acquired Brian Otting’s script Never Too Old to Die.

The movie is about a mysterious murder within a retirement home for spies that sparks a Cold War hero’s personal mission to find the assassin living among them.

Stallone will also produce the film with Braden Aftergood for Balboa Productions.

Never Too Old to Die will be the first project falling under Stallone and Balboa’s multi-year, first-look deal with Amazon Studios.

Related Topics

English cinema / cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.