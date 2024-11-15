 />
Sylvester Stallone hails Donald Trump as ‘the second George Washington’, compares him to Rocky

The moment marked a rare public endorsement from Stallone, who has largely remained neutral in previous elections, though he once described Trump as a ‘great Dickensian character’

Updated - November 15, 2024 11:12 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
President-elect Donald Trump greets actor Sylvester Stallone during an America First Policy Institute gala at his Mar-a-Lago estate

President-elect Donald Trump greets actor Sylvester Stallone during an America First Policy Institute gala at his Mar-a-Lago estate | Photo Credit: Alex Brandon

In a surprising tribute at the America First Policy Institute Gala at Mar-A-Lago, Sylvester Stallone introduced President-elect Donald Trump by likening him to George Washington and his iconic titular Rocky character. Speaking to the audience at the event hosted by Trump’s nonprofit think-tank, Stallone praised Trump as a “mythical character,” stating, “Nobody in the world could have pulled off what he pulled off, so I’m in awe.”

‘Sly’ documentary review: A whistle-stop tour of Sylvester Stallone’s greatest success and the price he paid to achieve it

Stallone elaborated on the comparison, recalling George Washington’s pivotal role in shaping the United States. “When George Washington defended his country, he had no idea he was gonna change the world,” Stallone remarked. “Guess what? We got the second George Washington.”

He also drew a parallel to his Rocky character, evoking an early scene where the boxer is depicted as a “chosen person” undergoing a transformation. Stallone noted, “This man [Trump] was gonna go through a metamorphosis and change lives, just like Rocky.”

Following Stallone’s speech, Trump took the stage to applause, exchanging a lengthy handshake with the actor. The moment marked a rare public endorsement from Stallone, who has largely remained neutral in previous elections, though he once described Trump as a “great Dickensian character.”

The annual gala, held by the America First Policy Institute, aims to advance Trump’s public policies, with Stallone’s endorsement. a high-profile spotlight to the evening’s celebration.

Published - November 15, 2024 11:11 am IST

