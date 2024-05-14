ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Sweeney’s upcoming ‘Barbarella’ ropes in Edgar Wright as director

Published - May 14, 2024 03:04 pm IST

Screenwriters Jane Goldman and Honey Ross are currently in talks to co-write the new installment of the iconic ‘Barbarella’ franchise

The Hindu Bureau

Sydney Sweeney and Edgar Wright

In the wake of Sydney Sweeney’s box office success with Anyone But You, Sony Pictures is doubling down on their collaboration with the rising star. According to Deadline, screenwriters Jane Goldman and Honey Ross are currently in talks to co-write a new installment of the iconic Barbarella franchise, with Sweeney set to star. Moreover, negotiations are underway to bring director Edgar Wright on board to helm the project.

While both Sweeney and Wright are currently engaged in other endeavors – with Sweeney’s packed schedule and Wright deeply immersed in preparations for his The Running Man reboot featuring Glen Powell – Wright’s interest in Barbarella has been evident for some time, with initial discussions dating back to the project’s announcement. Goldman’s track record, having been instrumental in launching successful franchises like the rebooted X-Men series and The Kingsmen: Secret Service, further solidifies the studio’s confidence in the project’s potential.

While specifics about this latest adaptation remain under wraps, the premise harkens back to the 1968 cult classic, following an astronaut’s quest to thwart an evil scientist’s diabolical plans.

The decision to pursue Barbarella comes hot on the heels of the resounding success of Sweeney and Glen Powell’s romantic comedy, Anyone But You, which surpassed expectations by raking in $210 million worldwide against a modest $30 million budget. Sweeney is also set to play boxer Christy Martin in a David Michôd-directed biopic.

Sydney Sweeney to portray boxer Christy Martin in David Michôd-directed biopic
