ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Sweeney to portray boxer Christy Martin in David Michôd-directed biopic

Published - May 09, 2024 01:23 pm IST

The untitled biopic aims to explore Martin’s journey to becoming a prominent figure in women’s boxing during the 1990s

The Hindu Bureau

Sydney Sweeney | Photo Credit: DIA DIPASUPIL

Fresh off the success of Anyone But You and Immaculate, Sydney Sweeney is set to portray boxer Christy Martin in an upcoming biopic directed by David Michôd. The film, currently untitled, aims to explore Martin’s journey to becoming a prominent figure in female boxing during the 1990s, with Black Bear presenting the project at the Cannes market, according to Deadline.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Anyone But You’ movie review: A designer diversion with Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell 

Martin’s story highlights her ascent to fame as she broke barriers in the male-dominated sport. For Sweeney, known for her roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus, the role of Martin presents both a physical and emotional challenge that she eagerly embraces.

Expressing her passion for boxing and MMA, Sweeney stated, “Christy’s story isn’t a light one, it’s physically and emotionally demanding, there’s a lot of weight to carry. But I love challenging myself.”

Met Gala 2024: Zendaya, Stray Kids, Dua Lipa and more of the best looks from the red carpet

Director Michôd, drawn to Martin’s narrative of resilience and defiance, sees the project as an opportunity to delve into the complexities of a female protagonist facing adversity. With plans to begin filming in the fall in the U.S., the biopic’s introduction at Cannes already signifies its potential for international interest.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US