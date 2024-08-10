Sydney Sweeney on ‘Euphoria’ season 3 time jump and playing Cassie Howard

Sydney Sweeney has shared insights into her upcoming return to HBO's 'Euphoria' for its third season, which is set to introduce a significant time jump in the storyline.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor, known for her role as Cassie Howard, discussed her preparations for reprising the character and the new challenges this season will bring in a recent interview reported by People magazine.

Sweeney, who has been busy with other projects including the lead role in the Barbarella remake, is embracing the changes that come with the time jump. "We did have a long time between season one and season two, but especially now with the time jump, it's a new process for me," she explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm kind of just learning as I go and being open for whatever's to come. But I'm also really excited. I love Cassie. She is always such a thrilling character to play, so I'm really looking forward to what's gonna happen in her life," she said during the interview.

The actor has expressed enthusiasm for reconnecting with her co-stars Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and Hunter Schafer, describing them as a vital support system. "They were the crew and the cast that were there at the beginning of my career," Sweeney said, adding, "We all came up from different places but came together and were navigating so much at the same time, so it's really nice having that core group. They're experiencing a similarity to what I'm going through. It's nice to have that community."

She admitted in an interview, that discussing the show publicly has felt as daunting as discussing Marvel projects, leading to limited information being shared. This reluctance came in the wake of HBO's announcement in July that production would resume early next year, following an earlier indefinite delay.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.