Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell’s ‘Anyone But You’ to release on December 15

May 04, 2023 04:29 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST

The upcoming rom-com film Anyone But You, starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, will hit theatres on December 15 this year, Sony announced on Thursday.

Directed by Will Gluck, who also wrote the film along with Ilana Wolpert, is a screwball comedy that follows two people who share a love-hate relationship. “They loathe each other so much that they can’t resist the other,” reports Deadline. “The film follows the two as they go on various vacation hijinks from falling off boats to getting big spiders down their pants,” reads the plotline.

The trailer of the film was released last week during CinemaCon 2023. The film’s cast also features Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Dermot Mulroney, Rachel Griffiths, Michelle Hurd, Bryan Brown, Darren Barnet and Hadley Robinson.

Joe Roth bankrolls Anyone But You with Jeff Kirschenbaum and Gluck. Sweeney also executive produces with Natalie Sellers, Alyssa Altman and Jacqueline Monetta. On December 15 this year, Sony is releasing both Anyone But You and the Timothee Chalamet-starrer Wonka.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney rose to fame with her roles as Cassie in Euphoria and Olivia Mossbacher in the first season of TheWhite Lotus while Glen is known for his performances in movies like Set It Up and Top Gun: Maverick. He was last seen in the 2022 war-action movie Devotion alongside Jonathan Majors.