Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell team up for R-rated rom-com ‘Anyone But You’

April 27, 2023 12:41 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell have recently wrapped up filming for their upcoming romantic-comedy titled Anyone But You, directed by Will Gluck known for films like Easy A. The project was first announced in January 2023 before the cast headed to Australia for the filming.

The synopsis of the movie on the social networking site Letterboxd reads, “A modernisation of Shakespeare’s ‘Much Ado About Nothing’. When college arch nemesis reunite years after graduation for a destination wedding, they pretend to be a couple for their BN own personal reasons. But through pretending, they actually fall in love.”

Sydney rose to fame with her roles as Cassie in Euphoria and Olivia Mossbacher in the first season of TheWhite Lotus while Glen is known for his performances in movies like Set It Up and Top Gun: Maverick. He was last seen in the 2022 war-action movie Devotion alongside Jonathan Majors.

The rom-com also features Alexandra Shipp, Michelle Hurd, Bryan Brown, Dermot Mulroney, Rachel Griffiths, Hadley Robinson and Darren Barnet.