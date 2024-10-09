ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried to be part of Lionsgate’s adaptation of ‘The Housemaid’

Published - October 09, 2024 12:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Sydney Sweeney. | Photo Credit: AP

Lionsgate has signed a deal with Sydney Sweeney and is in negotiations with Amanda Seyfried for the Hidden Pictures thriller The Housemaid. Paul Feig is set to direct the film, according to Deadline.

Austin Abrams interview | On charming Brad Pitt and George Clooney in ‘Wolfs’ and Season 3 of ‘Euphoria’

Rebecca Sonnenshine will write the screenplay based on the bestselling novel by Frieda McFadden. Todd Liebermann will produce the project from Hidden Pictures. Feig and Laura Fischer are the other producers while Sweeney and Seyfried will serve as executive producers along with Alex Young and McFadden.

In the movie, Sweeney is set to play Millie, a struggling woman who gets a new lease of life as a housemaid to Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew, a wealthy couple, wrote Deadline. Millie soon learns dangerous secrets of the family.

ALSO READ:Amanda Seyfried’s era is now: On ‘The Crowded Room’ and more

Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said, “I’m thrilled to have The Housemaid join our upcoming slate. “A great filmmaker and a great cast with a great script from a great book is a terrific place to start. My prior work experiences with Paul and Amanda have been nothing short of spectacular, and Sydney is as talented and compelling as can be.”

