Swipe right on Tinder, get cast in Netflix India’s dating reality show

Indian singles who use the dating app now have a chance to be famous through the upcoming series ‘IRL: In Real Love’

Dating app Tinder is partnering with Netflix as the official casting partner for its first ever Indian dating reality show, IRL: In Real Love.

In tune with other reality shows like like Indian Matchmaking, Love is Blind, and Too Hot to Handle on Netflix, IRL: In Real Love, produced by Monozygotic, is set to woo audiences.

This July, singles on Tinder can apply for IRL: In Real Love by just making one ‘Swipe Right’ in-app. Swipe Cards will appear in between Tinder members’ stack of potential matches, so all they need to do is ‘Swipe Right’ on the in-app casting callout, and they will be redirected to a registration page.

In order to be cast on the Netflix show, applicants have to be single in real life, and need to have an interesting and attractive Tinder profile to have a chance of being selected,

“Tinder is thrilled to partner with Netflix to offer this generation’s hopeful romantics a chance to go after a flame that can’t be put out. Right from the casting process to its distinctive dating format, this show brings to the table an opportunity to experience new connections, some heartbreaks, unmatched chemistry and a whole lot of fun. With Tinder’s diverse community of young singletons actively looking for real sparks, this show will provide them with exactly that and more,” said Taru Kapoor, GM, Tinder and Match Group, India.

Tanya Bami, Director, International Originals, Netflix India, said, “IRL: In Real Love is an indigenous dating format and the association with Tinder will help us keep it as real as the times today. Authenticity is key to any reality series and Tinder will help us find a cast whose preferences and choices will enable us to understand the everyday dating conundrums.”