‘Sweet Tooth’ renewed for third and final season

May 04, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST

Apocalyptic drama series ‘Sweet Tooth’ has been renewed for a third and final season at Netflix. A few additions to the cast of the show include Cara Gee who will join as a series regular along with Ayazhan Dalabayeva.

“In a lot of ways, it’s exactly the story that I imagined we would tell and in a lot of ways it takes on its own life. At the beginning, I think you set out to tell these landmark pieces of Gus’ story and the big pieces of the comic book, but the beauty of long-form storytelling and Gus’ journey over 24 episodes is the characters themselves tell you what they want to be. The crew and cast bring so much depth and point of view to who the characters are and where they’ve come from and where they’re going,” said creator, showrunner and executive producer Jim Mickle according to entertainment outlet Variety.