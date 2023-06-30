ADVERTISEMENT

‘Sweet Kaaram Coffee’ trailer: Three generations of women of a family go on a life-changing journey

June 30, 2023 01:51 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST

Created by Reshma Ghatala, the eight-episode series premieres on July 6 on Prime Video

The Hindu Bureau

Lakshmi, Santhy, and Madhoo in stills from ‘Sweet Kaaram Coffee’ | Photo Credit: Prime Video

The trailer of Prime Video’s upcoming Tamil Original series Sweet Kaaram Coffee was unveiled by the streaming platform on Friday. The eight-episode series, created by Reshma Ghatala, is set to premiere on July 6.

The two-minute trailer shows how three women from three generations of a family (played by Madhoo, Lakshmi, and Santhy) say enough is enough and embark on a road trip that will forever change their lives. “The series encapsulates an unforgettable journey of three women from different generations rekindling their love for life, and discovering the sweet-and-fulfilling scent of self-reliance and self-discovery,” reads the plot description.

Sweet Kaaram Coffee has episodes directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Krishna Marimuthu, and Swathi Raghuraaman, and music composed by Govind Vasantha. Produced by Lion Tooth Studios Pvt Ltd, the series will also be available with dubs in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

