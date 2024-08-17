ADVERTISEMENT

‘Swargam’: First look poster of Aju Varghese-Johny Antony film out

Published - August 17, 2024 05:43 pm IST

Produced by Lizy K Fernandez, ‘Swargam’, starring Aju Varghese and Johny Antony, is directed by Rejis Antony

The Hindu Bureau

First-look poster of Malayalam movie ‘Swargam’. | Photo Credit: ajuvarghese/Instagram

The first-look poster of Aju Varghese and Johny Antony starrer Swargam is out. Directed by Rejis Antony, the film is produced by Lizy K Fernandez under the banner of CN Global Movies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asif Ali-Aparna Balamurali starrer ‘Kishkindha Kaandam’ set for Onam release

Swargam is Rejis Antony’s second directorial after Oru Second Class Yathra. The poster hints at a family entertainer.

Apart from Aju Varghese and Johny Antony, Manju Pillai and Ananya too play important roles in the film. This film deals with the bond and conflicts between two neighbouring Christian families of Central Travancore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sijoy Varghese, Vineeth Thattil, Sajin Cherukayil, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Ranji Kankol, Unni Raja, Puthillam Bhasi, Manohari Joy, Kudassanad Kanakam, Thushara Pillai, Mary and Manchadi Joby are also part of the film.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ALSO READ:South jury member claims Mammootty’s movies were not submitted for National Film Awards

The film’s cinematography is handled by S Saravanan. Bijibal, Mohan Sithara, Jinto John and Lizy Fernandes are the music composers. The screenplay of the film is written by Rejis Anthony and Rose Rejis based on a story by Lizy K Fernandez.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US