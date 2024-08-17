GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Swargam’: First look poster of Aju Varghese-Johny Antony film out

Produced by Lizy K Fernandez, ‘Swargam’, starring Aju Varghese and Johny Antony, is directed by Rejis Antony

Published - August 17, 2024 05:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First-look poster of Malayalam movie ‘Swargam’.

First-look poster of Malayalam movie ‘Swargam’. | Photo Credit: ajuvarghese/Instagram

The first-look poster of Aju Varghese and Johny Antony starrer Swargam is out. Directed by Rejis Antony, the film is produced by Lizy K Fernandez under the banner of CN Global Movies.

Swargam is Rejis Antony’s second directorial after Oru Second Class Yathra. The poster hints at a family entertainer.

Apart from Aju Varghese and Johny Antony, Manju Pillai and Ananya too play important roles in the film. This film deals with the bond and conflicts between two neighbouring Christian families of Central Travancore.

Sijoy Varghese, Vineeth Thattil, Sajin Cherukayil, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Ranji Kankol, Unni Raja, Puthillam Bhasi, Manohari Joy, Kudassanad Kanakam, Thushara Pillai, Mary and Manchadi Joby are also part of the film.

The film’s cinematography is handled by S Saravanan. Bijibal, Mohan Sithara, Jinto John and Lizy Fernandes are the music composers. The screenplay of the film is written by Rejis Anthony and Rose Rejis based on a story by Lizy K Fernandez.

