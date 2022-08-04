Movies

Swara Bhasker-starrer 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar' to hit screens in September

Poster of ‘Jahaan Chaar Yaar’ | Photo Credit: @ReallySwara/Twitter
August 04, 2022
Updated: August 04, 2022 15:09 IST

Buddy comedy film Jahaan Chaar Yaar, headlined by actor Swara Bhasker, is slated to be released on September 16, the makers announced Thursday.

The film, directed by Kamal Pandey, also stars Meher Vij, Pooja Chopra and Shikha Talsania in the lead roles.

The film narrates the journey of four married friends who set off to Goa seeking solace from their ordinary lives and find themselves in "an extraordinary adventure".

Swara announced the news on Twitter by sharing the motion poster of the film.

