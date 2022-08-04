Swara Bhasker-starrer 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar' to hit screens in September

Directed by Kamal Pandey, the film also stars Meher Vij, Pooja Chopra and Shikha Talsania in the lead roles

Poster of ‘Jahaan Chaar Yaar’ | Photo Credit: @ReallySwara/Twitter

Buddy comedy film Jahaan Chaar Yaar, headlined by actor Swara Bhasker, is slated to be released on September 16, the makers announced Thursday. The film, directed by Kamal Pandey, also stars Meher Vij, Pooja Chopra and Shikha Talsania in the lead roles. The film narrates the journey of four married friends who set off to Goa seeking solace from their ordinary lives and find themselves in "an extraordinary adventure". Swara announced the news on Twitter by sharing the motion poster of the film. 4…3…2…1… countdown starts for the #GirlsTripOfTheYear#JahaanChaarYaar, in cinemas on 16th September



