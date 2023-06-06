Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad expecting first child

June 06, 2023 01:56 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST

Actor Swara Bhasker on announced that she is expecting her first child with politician-husband Fahad Ahmad. The Veere Di Wedding star shared the news on Twitter and also tagged Ahmad, who is the state president of Samajwadi Party's youth wing -- Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha.

According to Swara Bhasker, the baby is due in October. "Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless! ) as we step into a whole new world! @FahadZirarAhmad #comingsoon #Family #Newarrival #gratitude #OctoberBaby," she Tweeted.

The actor tied the knot with the political leader in February. She was last seen in the buddy comedy film Jahaan Chaar Yaar (2022).

