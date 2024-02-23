ADVERTISEMENT

‘Suzume’, ‘Your Name’ producer Koichiro Ito arrested on child pornography charges

February 23, 2024 04:27 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST

According to reports, Ito has been accused of coercing a 15-year-old girl he met on social media into sending him nude selfies in exchange of money, violating Japan’s Child Prostitution and Pornography Prohibition Act

The Hindu Bureau

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 30: Producer Koichiro Ito attends the "Garden of Words / Voices of a distant Star" premiere on Day 5 of the Ajyal Youth Film Festival on November 30, 2013 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for DFI) | Photo Credit: Andrew H. Walker

Koichiro Ito, a producer on acclaimed Japanese anime films like Suzume and Your Name, has been arrested in Tokyo for soliciting nude images from a minor.

According to reports, Ito has been accused of coercing a 15-year-old high school girl he met on social media into sending him nude selfies in exchange of money, violating Japan’s Child Prostitution and Pornography Prohibition Act. The incident reportedly took place in 2021.

Ito was taken into custody on Wednesday near his home in Tokyo. He has admitted to the charges to the police, reports stated. The crime came to light after Ito’s name turned up during the investigation of another unrelated child prostitution case.

Ito is a leading figure in Japan’s anime industry. He is best known for his work on Makoto Shinkai blockbusters like Your Name, Weathering With You and Suzume, all produced by CoMix Wave Films.

