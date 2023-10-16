Suzanne Somers, of 'Three's Company', dies at 76

October 16, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST

Suzanne Somers, the effervescent blonde actor known for playing Chrissy Snow on the television show Three's Company and who became an entrepreneur and New York Times best-selling author, has died. She was 76.

Somers had breast cancer for over 23 years and died Sunday morning, her family said in a statement provided by her longtime publicist, R. Couri Hay. Her husband Alan Hamel, her son Bruce and other immediate family were with her in Palm Springs, California.

“Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th,” the statement read. “Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.” In July, Somers shared on Instagram that her breast cancer had returned.

ALSO READ:Eric Roth to script Netflix limited series on John F Kennedy

“Like any cancer patient, when you get that dreaded, It's back' you get a pit in your stomach. Then I put on my battle gear and go to war,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “This is familiar battleground for me and I'm very tough.” She was first diagnosed in 2000, and had previously battled skin cancer. Somers faced some backlash for her reliance on what she's described as a chemical-free and organic lifestyle to combat the cancers.

She argued against the use of chemotherapy, in books and on platforms like The Oprah Winfrey Show, which drew criticism from the American Cancer Society.