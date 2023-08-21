ADVERTISEMENT

Suspense thriller ‘Tatsama Tadbhava’ gets a release date

August 21, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST

‘Tatsama Tadbhava’, starring Meghana Raj Sarja and Prajwal Devaraj, is directed by Pannaga Bharana

The Hindu Bureau

Meghana Raj Sarja in ‘Tatsama Tadbhava’ | Photo Credit: Betel Music/YouTube

The makers of ‘Tatsama Tadbhava’ have announced the release date. The suspense thriller will hit the screens on September 15. The film stars Meghana Raj Sarja and Prajwal Devaraj in lead roles.

ALSO READ
‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Side A)‘ trailer: This Rakshit Shetty starrer hints at a tragic romance

The makers had released the teaser of the film in July. In the teaser, Meghana Raj is seen informing the cops about her missing husband. Prajwal Devaraj plays a cop investigating the case. Vasuki Vaibhav has composed the music for the film while Srinivas Ramaiah is the cinematographer.

ALSO READ:‘Kshetrapathi’ movie review: A loud and melodramatic look at farmers’ issues

This is Meghana Raj’s second film after the demise of her husband and actor Chiranjeevi Sarja in 2017. He had died of a cardiac arrest at 35. Meghana was seen in Selfie Mummy Google Daddy last year. She will be seen in Upendra’s Buddhivantha 2.Pannaga Bharana, who is also the producer of the film, last made French Biriyani with Danish Sait.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US