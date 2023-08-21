Suspense thriller ‘Tatsama Tadbhava’ gets a release date

August 21, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST

The makers of ‘Tatsama Tadbhava’ have announced the release date. The suspense thriller will hit the screens on September 15. The film stars Meghana Raj Sarja and Prajwal Devaraj in lead roles.

The makers had released the teaser of the film in July. In the teaser, Meghana Raj is seen informing the cops about her missing husband. Prajwal Devaraj plays a cop investigating the case. Vasuki Vaibhav has composed the music for the film while Srinivas Ramaiah is the cinematographer.

This is Meghana Raj’s second film after the demise of her husband and actor Chiranjeevi Sarja in 2017. He had died of a cardiac arrest at 35. Meghana was seen in Selfie Mummy Google Daddy last year. She will be seen in Upendra’s Buddhivantha 2.Pannaga Bharana, who is also the producer of the film, last made French Biriyani with Danish Sait.

