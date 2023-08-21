HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Suspense thriller ‘Tatsama Tadbhava’ gets a release date

‘Tatsama Tadbhava’, starring Meghana Raj Sarja and Prajwal Devaraj, is directed by Pannaga Bharana,

August 21, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Meghana Raj Sarja in ‘Tatsama Tadbhava’

Meghana Raj Sarja in ‘Tatsama Tadbhava’ | Photo Credit: Betel Music/YouTube

The makers of ‘Tatsama Tadbhava’ have announced the release date. The suspense thriller will hit the screens on September 15. The film stars Meghana Raj Sarja and Prajwal Devaraj in lead roles.

ALSO READ
‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Side A)‘ trailer: This Rakshit Shetty starrer hints at a tragic romance

The makers had released the teaser of the film in July. In the teaser, Meghana Raj is seen informing the cops about her missing husband. Prajwal Devaraj plays a cop investigating the case. Vasuki Vaibhav has composed the music for the film while Srinivas Ramaiah is the cinematographer.

ALSO READ:‘Kshetrapathi’ movie review: A loud and melodramatic look at farmers’ issues

This is Meghana Raj’s second film after the demise of her husband and actor Chiranjeevi Sarja in 2017. He had died of a cardiac arrest at 35. Meghana was seen in Selfie Mummy Google Daddy last year. She will be seen in Upendra’s Buddhivantha 2.Pannaga Bharana, who is also the producer of the film, last made French Biriyani with Danish Sait.

Related Topics

Kannada cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.