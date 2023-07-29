ADVERTISEMENT

Sushmita Sen’s series ‘Taali’ gets streaming release date

July 29, 2023 04:19 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST

Directed by Ravi Jadhav, the biographical drama series will chronicle transgender activist Gauri Sawant’s story of struggle and indomitable power

PTI

Sushmita Sen in a still from ‘Taali’  | Photo Credit: sushmitasen47/Instagram

Actor Sushmita Sen-fronted web series Taaliwill make its debut on JioCinema on Independence Day, the streamer announced on Saturday. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Ravi Jadhav, the biographical drama series will chronicle transgender activist Gauri Sawant’s story of struggle, resilience, and indomitable power.

ALSO READ
Sushmita Sen resumes filming for third season of ‘Aarya’ months after heart attack

Sen, who made her digital debut with the critically-acclaimed show Aarya, also shared the news as well as the teaser on her social media handles.

Written by Kshitij Patwardhan, Taali is created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar. The duo have also produced the show with Afeefa Nadiadwala.

Besides Taali, Sen will also be seen in the third season of Aarya, which will be released on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US