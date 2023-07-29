HamberMenu
Sushmita Sen’s series ‘Taali’ gets streaming release date

Directed by Ravi Jadhav, the biographical drama series will chronicle transgender activist Gauri Sawant’s story of struggle and indomitable power

July 29, 2023 04:19 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST

PTI
Sushmita Sen in a still from ‘Taali’ 

Sushmita Sen in a still from ‘Taali’  | Photo Credit: sushmitasen47/Instagram

Actor Sushmita Sen-fronted web series Taaliwill make its debut on JioCinema on Independence Day, the streamer announced on Saturday. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Ravi Jadhav, the biographical drama series will chronicle transgender activist Gauri Sawant’s story of struggle, resilience, and indomitable power.

Sen, who made her digital debut with the critically-acclaimed show Aarya, also shared the news as well as the teaser on her social media handles.

Written by Kshitij Patwardhan, Taali is created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar. The duo have also produced the show with Afeefa Nadiadwala.

Besides Taali, Sen will also be seen in the third season of Aarya, which will be released on Disney+ Hotstar.

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema / television

