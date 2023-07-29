Sushmita Sen’s series ‘Taali’ gets streaming release date

July 29, 2023 04:19 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST

Actor Sushmita Sen-fronted web series Taaliwill make its debut on JioCinema on Independence Day, the streamer announced on Saturday. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Ravi Jadhav, the biographical drama series will chronicle transgender activist Gauri Sawant’s story of struggle, resilience, and indomitable power.

Sen, who made her digital debut with the critically-acclaimed show Aarya, also shared the news as well as the teaser on her social media handles.

Written by Kshitij Patwardhan, Taali is created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar. The duo have also produced the show with Afeefa Nadiadwala.

Besides Taali, Sen will also be seen in the third season of Aarya, which will be released on Disney+ Hotstar.