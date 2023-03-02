Sushmita Sen says she underwent angioplasty after suffering heart attack

March 02, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST - Mumbai

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen on Thursday said she suffered a heart attack a couple of days ago and underwent angioplasty.

In an Instagram post, the Aarya actor said the cardiologist inserted a stent in her heart during the surgery.

"'Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it'll stand by you when you need it the most' (Wise words by my father @sensubir).

"I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back... Angioplasty done... Stent in place... and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed 'I do have a big heart'," Sen, 47, wrote.

The former Miss Universe said there are a lot of people to thank for their "timely aid & constructive action", something she will reserve for another social media post.

"This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news... that all is well & I am ready for some life again! I love you guys beyond! #godisgreat," she added.

Sen was recently shooting for the third season of her acclaimed Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya. She was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition called Addison's disease in 2014.