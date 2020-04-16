Sushmita Sen reveals that her ‘Miss India’ gown was stitched from Sarojini Nagar fabric

In a throwback video that is now going viral, actor and beauty queen Sushmita Sen, who was crowned 'Miss India' in 1994, has revealed that her pageant gown was actually made from fabric she sourced at Delhi’s flea market Sarojini Nagar.

In an old interview with actor Farooq Shaikh on his show 'Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai', Sushmita tells him that she didn’t have money to afford designer outfits and that she needs four costumes for the event.

She goes on to say that her family was middle-class, and that it was her mom who motivated her to pull the dress off. “My mother told me that they were not going to look my clothes, but look at me. After buying the fabric from Sarojini Nagar market, we gave it to a local tailor downstairs and asked him to make a good dress from it, My mother made a small rose from the remaining bit of cloth. We also bought new black socks, cut it, added elastic to it and I wore them as gloves!” she laughs.

Sushmita added, “You don't need money to get what you want, your intention should be right.”

Sushmita Sen went on to win the Miss Universe 1994 contest at the age of 18, and became the first Indian woman to win the competition. She later went on to appear in many Bollywood films such as Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Biwi No. 1 among others.