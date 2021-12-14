Movies

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister to participate in candle march, says ‘JusticeForSSR’

Sushant Singh Rajput with his sister Priyanka Singh  

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh on Tuesday announced that she would participate in a candle march to bring spotlight on the “Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput” campaign.

Ever since the actor was found dead in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020, his fans and family have trended the “Justice for SSR” campaign on social media.

The family has alleged that there was foul play in the untimely death of the 34-year beloved star of films like “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story” and “Chhichhore”.

Priyanka took to Twitter and said she would take part in the march, scheduled to be held at Jantar Mantar.

“Yesterday was heavy on me. Didn’t quite know whom was I missing- Mom or Sushant! Can’t carry in like this anymore. So for peace of mind, I would be participating in Candle march for #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput in Jantar Mantar at 4-5:30pm today. Hope to see you there,” she posted.

Sushant’s demise led to a series of developments including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe and an investigation into the alleged drug nexus in Bollywood by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The NCB had frozen the bank accounts and fixed deposits of Sushant’s girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty after her arrest in September last year.

After over a year, the Special Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court allowed Chakraborty’s application to defreeze her bank account and to release her gadgets that were seized.

Last month, the court ordered to return her laptop, mobile phone and other gadgets seized during the investigation into the late actor’s death case.


