Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’ to re-release in theatres

May 04, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST

Neeraj Pandey’s popular sports biopic on cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni is returning to theatres across India in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu 

The Hindu Bureau

Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story is being re-released in Indian theatres by Star Studios.

Directed by Neeraj Pandey and originally released in 2016, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story chronicled the journey of former cricketer and Indian national team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The film was a popular hit and is considered among Sushant’s most memorable works.

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story will re-release in theatres across India on May 12 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Bikram Duggal, Head - Studios, Disney Star, said in a statement, “ MS Dhoni: The Untold Story has not only been an incredibly special film for Star Studios, but also for Indians all over the world, showcasing the inspiring journey of our most successful cricket captain. The re-release aims to give his fans across the country another chance to relive cricket’s most magical moments on the big screen.”

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide in June, 2020. He was 34.

