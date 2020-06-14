Sushant Singh Rajput death | Reactions

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday morning.

The cause of death appears to have been suicide, according to the police. He was 34.

The actor who made his debut in Hindi cinema with the movie 'Kai Po Che' was known for his roles in 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' and 'Kedarnath,' among others. He was a former student of Delhi Technological University who left his course in the final year to pursue a career in acting.

Here are some reactions to the death:

Shocked. Horrified. Angry. Don’t know what to say. I hope his family and loved ones are protected from media violence. I hope they somehow live through this loss. I wish I could do something but feel completely helpless. It shouldn’t have happened. No reason for this to happen. I wish I had kept in touch with him. I wish he was alive. He was vulnerable. And intense. I wanted a vulnerable and intense byomkesh. I never regretted the choice. -- Filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee

Manoj Bajpai on Sushant Singh Rajput

We worked together recently in Sonchiriya that I regard as one of the best films of my career and an unmatchable experience. We got to know each other on location and the hotel we were living in. I had known of him before that through my dear friend Neeraj Pandey who had directed him in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. He was bullheaded in his approach to that role and went all the way for it, even though he may have never played cricket before. Every morning and evening he would religiously go out for his practice sessions with [former Indian wicketkeeper] Kiran More. He played the role so well, the manner in which he imbibed the essence of Dhoni was impeccable.

I have always been more inclined towards an actor trying to excel than an actor who is already excellent. The latter stay there forever. But it is such a pleasant sight to see someone search for that perfect shot, that perfect expression, the perfect craft. He did that.

What I would remember him for is his curiosity for space, how well read a person he was and the talented and hardworking actor that we have lost. He used to be in his own world, reading. I remember him carrying books on quantum physics to the location. He used to carry an expensive pair of binoculars with him, would look at the space out there in the night and invite all of us to gaze at the galaxies under the Chambal sky. I remember him talking about developing an app with the help of his friends. I remember him talking about seeking peace away from the hustle and bustle of the city, the grand house that he had built for himself at Pavnar and how proud he was of it. It’s very difficult for the industry to accept someone who talks intelligently and of things other than films.

I remember him for a foodie that he was and how he loved the mutton I used to cook at the shoot. How we’d discuss having him over home for it. My only regret is that I couldn’t invite him home for that for the lack of time.

It’s futile to pinpoint a reason for his death. Media thrives on these incidents and I had to switch off the television for the cacophony getting built around him. Jumping to conclusions is gross injustice to the soul of the one who has departed. Let’s not become so small [by doing that]. We must regard him for what he was--a much revered star and actor. What matters is the shock that everyone is feeling now that he is gone. How difficult it must be for the family and friends to come to terms with such a loss in these times. For me he is like a little boy actor who left us way too early. May god bless him in his journey onwards, may things get more peaceful for him. -- As told to Namrata Joshi

‘Sonchiriya’ director Abhishek Chaubey

I always thought of him for the lead in Sonchiriya. He responded immediately on hearing of the script. I remember it was Holi in 2017. He was shooting in a hotel in Powai and I drove down and spent 3-4 hours discussing the film with him.

He surprised me as a person. There was something unique about him. All male stars seem to be cast from the same dye. He was different, was on his own when it came to what drove him, what he was passionate about. You'd have never met such film people. He was a misfit and I say that in the best possible way. Regardless of where you may have come from, you become somewhat filmi after spending some time in the industry. He was non-filmi. He had no insecurities as an actor, nor when it came to where he'd want to be as a star.

He was obsessed about space, would talk about science. He was also the most athletic and fit actors I have worked with. I remember there was shot in which he had to jump from one terrace to another. He got the distance and elevation measured. He was so much into mathematical calculation. He did so much, whereas there are actors who wouldn't even run in a shot for the risk of it.

He would totally embrace his part, immerse himself into it. He would sit for hours, think and internalise. I would tell him to not think so much. He said he needed to understand for himself. He had a deeply analytical brain. He would understand a character intellectually before engaging with it emotionally. He would sit for hours in the sun, in the hot and dusty Chambal and never look at his face in the mirror. He would never use glycerine to moisten his eyes. He had his own technique. He worked with a lot of great talent on the film and earned their respect. -- As told to Namrata Joshi

We got to spend some quality time together during the shoot of Sonchiriya. He was not your usual hero. He was a science buff, I am one as well. We had lots to talk about that. he was into astro-physics, astronomy. He was an enthusiastic reader. He read on science, maths, self help books, non fiction. I remember there was this big lunar event, I think the Red Moon. He had his telescope flown down to Chambal, set it up for us to enjoy that. He didn't seem to be the kind to take such a step as he did. He was so high on life and a great fitness freak. -- Ranvir Shorey

Ve a pain in my gutt as I write this,was between a fan and a friend.Such a lovely talented young man u were #sushantsinghrajput n u decided to go away so soon.condolences to the family,can’t imagine what they must b goin thru. can’t even begin to imagine wt u must ve gone thru -- Neha Dupia

Shocked by the untimely death of talented actor #SushantSinghRajput ! You had a long & fruitful journey ahead of you but you decided to leave all of us too early! Your life might be short but achievements were huge. -- Tejashwi Yadav

A wonderful talent gone too soon! #SushantSinghRajput we will miss watching you on the screen!#ripSushantSinghRajput #RestInPeace - Simran

Extremely shocked and saddened to hear about @itsSSR #SushantSinghRajput s demise . Speechless. A tragedy. So young and so talented,he had miles to go...rest in peace dearest sushant. -- Raveena Tandon

Shocked to hear of #SushantSinghRajput so much life in him, wonderful person to interact with, a dedication that was exemplary, should not have gone like this. May god give strength to his family. Om Shanti. -- Col Rajyavardhan Rathore

Heartbreaking to hear #SushantSinghRajput ended his life! He was a fine talent. Wonder what could have gone wrong for him?! May he find the peace in death atleast! Not an age to say RIP though. Sad! - Prasanna

Shocked and heartbroken A young, talented actor gone too soon. Rest in peace #SushantSinghRajput -- Tamannaah Bhatia

Unbelievable, shocking and heartbreaking... #SushantSinghRajput was one of the best among the youngsters' lot... A self-made man, a loving actor gone too soon! Rest In Peace! -- Rahul Raut

Extremely shocked by the news of the unfortunate suicide of versatile actor #SushantSinghRajput. A talented person and a good human being, his death has created deep void in the hearts of the people of India who have loved him and made him a star. Om Shanti Shanti. -- Y. Satya Kumar

Cannot believe this.. Does not even seem true!? Shocked and sad beyond words.. Never saw this coming! You will be so missed, my Aquarian twin. Prayers/strength to the family. #SushantSinghRajput @itsSSR -- Teejay Sidhu

I am really sad and shocked on hearing this piece of news, I deeply pray that may his soul rest in peace. RIP #SushantSinghRajput ! -- Rajpal Singh Chouhan