Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’ gets a new release date

Actor Suriya’s much-anticipated fantasy film, Kanguva, has a new release date. The makers of the film on Thursday posted a new poster to announce that the Siva-directorial will be released in theatres on October 10.

Billed as a “mighty valiant saga,” Kanguva has Bollywood actor Disha Patani playing the female lead, marking her Tamil debut. Bollywood star Bobby Deol plays the antagonist in the film.

With music by Devi Sri Prasad, the film has cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and editing by Nishad Yusuf. Madan Karky has penned the dialogues while the screenplay was written by Adi Narayana.

Kanguva, a co-production between UV Creations and Studio Green, will be released in 3D in 38 global languages.

