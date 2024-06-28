GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’ gets a new release date

Billed as a “mighty valiant saga,” the film has Bollywood actors Bobby Deol and Disha Patani playing pivotal roles

Published - June 28, 2024 11:43 am IST

PTI
New release date announcement poster of ‘Kanguva’

New release date announcement poster of ‘Kanguva’ | Photo Credit: @StudioGreen2/X

Actor Suriya’s much-anticipated fantasy film, Kanguva, has a new release date. The makers of the film on Thursday posted a new poster to announce that the Siva-directorial will be released in theatres on October 10.

Billed as a “mighty valiant saga,” Kanguva has Bollywood actor Disha Patani playing the female lead, marking her Tamil debut. Bollywood star Bobby Deol plays the antagonist in the film.

Tamil cinema in 2024: Average first half, resurgent second half?

With music by Devi Sri Prasad, the film has cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and editing by Nishad Yusuf. Madan Karky has penned the dialogues while the screenplay was written by Adi Narayana.

Kanguva, a co-production between UV Creations and Studio Green, will be released in 3D in 38 global languages.

‘Suriya 44’ goes on floors; Karthik Subbaraj unveils first shot of film

